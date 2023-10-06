Italy and Britain want to lead the way in Europe in the fight against "illegal migration", the prime ministers of the two countries has said in a joint op-ed published.

"Our perspectives and our goals are the same. In fact, we are two of the closest friends in Europe today," they wrote in the Corriere della Sera and The Times newspapers on Friday, also noting their shared views on Ukraine and defence cooperation.

"We are working together to stop the boats and we are calling on others to act with the same sense of urgency," Giorgia Meloni and Rishi Sunak said, a day after co-hosting a meeting on immigration with other European leaders.

The article is another show of unity between two governments whose tough approach on immigration has come under fire from charities and human rights advocates.