Heavy artillery fire in a conflict-stricken Sudanese city has killed at least 11 people and injured 90 others, aid group Doctors Without Borders said.

In a post Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, the aid group — known by its French initials MSF — said the attack took place in the Karari neighbourhood of Omdurman city Thursday but did not say which of the country's warring parties were responsible. Children were among the dead, it said.

MSF said those injured in Thursday's attack were treated at Al Nao Hospital in Omdurman, one of several medical facilities where the medical group operates.

Neither the army nor the Rapid Support Forces immediately responded to a request for comment.

“In September, our teams have already responded to seven mass casualty incidents in hospitals we support. The suffering this brutal fighting is causing for the population is unbearable,” MSF said on X.

“The fastest-growing displacement crisis"