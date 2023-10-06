At least six people are feared dead after a bulkhead has struck a passenger boat in the Meghna River in central Munshiganj area in Bangladesh, according to an official.

The incident happened on Friday evening in the Gazaria town area of the district. The passenger vessel was carrying a total of 11 people.

Five people were rescued immediately, Mohammad Moniruzzaman, Gazaria Fire Service and Civil Defense station officer, told Anadolu.

Among the missing, four are children and two are women, added Zaman, who led the rescue operation.

Details about the passengers could not be immediately obtained. The fire service also could not trace the bulkhead promptly, the fire service official said.

He said the rescue operation was suspended due to heavy currents in the river, and it was not possible to continue the rescue operation at night with existing manpower.