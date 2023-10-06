Pakistan opened their World Cup campaign with a comfortable 81-run win against the Netherlands, overcoming an impressive performance from Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede.

The 1992 champions were bowled out for a fighting 286 in 49 overs with 68 each from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan before dismissing their opponents for 205 in 41 overs.

"I am satisfied with the result," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Friday.

"Credit to the bowlers, we started well and took wickets in the middle. We lost three wickets while batting but the way Rizwan and Shakeel started took it away."

Pakistan faced tough resistance from De Leede who took 4-62 to thwart Pakistan's pursuit of a big total after they were put in to bat on a flat Rajiv Gandhi Stadium pitch.

De Leede then anchored his team's innings with a polished 68-ball 67 spiced with two sixes and six boundaries.