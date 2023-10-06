Türkiye has a launched a new wave of air strikes against PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria, Defence Ministry said.

Late Friday's announcement came just hours after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the ongoing situation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The ministry said it had hit 15 PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria "with the maximum amount" of ammunition.

"Operations were conducted under our legitimate self-defence right permitted in Article 51 of UN Charter," the ministry said, adding, "Our fight against terrorism will continue with determination until the last terrorist is neutralised."

Earlier, Fidan told Blinken that Ankara's air strikes in Syria will continue "with determination" despite Thursday's drone episode — the first of its kind between the strategic NATO allies.

Blinken "highlighted the need to coordinate and deconflict our activities," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said after the call with Fidan.

Türkiye stepped up cross-border air raids against PKK/YPG targets in northeastern Syria and northern Iraq in retaliation for a terror attack in Ankara that wounded two policemen last Sunday.