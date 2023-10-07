Saturday, October 7, 2023

2100 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his new address that Kiev is taking steps to strengthen its defences against Russian offensive, saying his allies have promised "significant reinforcements".

The Ukrainian leader thanked his European partners, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni, Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez, UK's PM Rish Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron, for their support to Kiev.

The aid from European countries includes the transfer of Patriot batteries from Germany, new security package with Italy, Hawk air defence systems and energy equipment from Spain, Black Sea security agreement with the UK and a security deal with France.

Zelenskyy also said he secured a new aid package with the Netherlands that totals over $100 million.

"Shortly, we will discuss our next steps with [Dutch] Prime Minister Mark Rutte," Zelenskyy said.

