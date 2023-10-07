The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Sunday after Palestinian group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years, diplomats said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack by Hamas on Saturday and urged "all diplomatic efforts to avoid a wider conflagration, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned for the civilian population and urges maximum restraint. Civilians must be respected and protected in accordance with international humanitarian law at all times," Dujarric said.