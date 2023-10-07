The United States has condemned the Hamas attacks against Israel and vowed to ensure that its key ally has the means to defend itself.

US President Joe Biden said that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to underline that the US stood "ready to offer all appropriate means of support."

Biden warned "against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation" after the Palestinian group Hamas launched a massive missile barrage under 'Operation Al Aqsa Storm' to avenge illegal settler rampage in the occupied territory.

Biden stressed that Israel - which the US has supplied with billions of dollars of arms - has "a right to defend itself and its people."