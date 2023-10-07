WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hundreds dead after series of earthquakes hit northwestern Afghanistan
A series of tremors rock Herat and Badghis provinces, causing widespread destruction with three villages completely obliterated and hundreds trapped under debris.
Hundreds dead after series of earthquakes hit northwestern Afghanistan
Afghan residents clear debris from a damaged house after earthquakes on Saturday / Photo: AFP.
October 7, 2023

At least 1,000 people were killed and injured in a series of earthquakes that hit the northwestern parts of Afghanistan, officials have said.

Afghanistan Disaster Management Authority’s spokesman Mullah Janan Saiq said on Saturday that the death toll could further rise, adding that the tremors caused heavy damage in northwestern Herat and Badghis provinces.

"Three villages in Herat province were completely destroyed, and hundreds of people are still trapped under the debris," Saiq told Anadolu over the phone.

He added that it was difficult to ascertain the exact number of casualties, but so far the figure of 1,000 was reported by local officials.

Recommended

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), strong earthquakes of magnitude 5.5, 5.9, and 6.2 jolted the Afghan provinces. It said the epicenter was 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) northwest of Herat city.

The World Health Organisation's Afghanistan office said its teams were in hospitals helping treat the wounded and assessing additional needs.

RelatedOver a dozen killed as magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes Afghanistan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package