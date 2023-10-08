Former US president Donald Trump and other GOP contenders have tried to lay blame on the Biden administration after Hamas fighters struck back against Israel, citing a $6 billion transfer to Iran that administration officials insisted had yet to be spent.

Ron DeSantis on Saturday questioned the US' continued involvement, while others like former vice president Mike Pence insisted that supporting the Ukrainian military is vital to US national security interests.

On Saturday, the candidates appeared united, standing with Israel.

"The Hamas terrorist invasion of Israeli territory and the murder of Israeli soldiers today and the brutal murder of citizens is an act of savagery that must and will be crushed," Trump said at an appearance in Waterloo, Iowa.

Trump, like others, directly blamed the $6 billion — "American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks," he said in an earlier statement — and argued that, under Biden, the US is perceived as being "weak and ineffective" on the global stage, opening the door to hostility.

"They didn’t have that level of aggression with me. They didn’t have it. This would have never happened with me either," Trump claimed, adding later in Cedar Rapids that Biden had "betrayed Israel" with the deal.

President Joe Biden on Saturday decried the "unconscionable" assault and pledged to ensure Israel has "what it needs to defend itself" after the attack.

Much of the Republican criticism focused on a complex deal announced by the Biden administration in September to release five US citizens detained in Iran.

As part of the deal, roughly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets that were being held in South Korea were transferred to an account in Doha, Qatar.

Administration officials said on Saturday that no money in the Doha account so far has been spent.

The $6 billion figure is not US taxpayer money, senior Biden administration officials stressed at the time of the deal, but rather payments made by South Korea to Iran to buy oil in recent years.

The funds had been stuck in South Korea due to US sanctions.

That money is now held in a restricted account in Doha, and is meant to be used for solely humanitarian purposes — such as food and medicine for Iranians — and handled by what the administration described as vetted non-Iranian vendors.