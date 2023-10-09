WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombia peace setback: govt, guerrillas postpone ceasefire, talks
The Colombian government and the Central General Staff rebel group have announced that their peace talks will now begin on October 16, instead of Sunday as originally planned.
Colombia peace setback: govt, guerrillas postpone ceasefire, talks
Alias Andrey Avendano (C), the spokesman and chief negotiator of the so-called Central General Staff (EMC) — a dissident faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), arrives for the installation of official peace negotiations with the Colombian Government, in the municipality of Tibu, Norte de Santander Department, Colombia, on October 8, 2023. / Photo: AFP
October 9, 2023

The Colombian government and a dissident faction of the FARC guerrilla group said on Sunday they were postponing a scheduled ceasefire and peace talks for over a week amid escalating tensions.

The formal talks, which were set to begin Sunday in the eastern border town of Tibu, will instead start October 16, said representatives for Colombian President Gustavo Petro and the rebel group known as the Central General Staff (EMC).

Presidential peace advisor Danilo Rueda said the ceasefire, announced last month, would also now come into effect on October 16.

His remarks were met with jeers among the thousands of Indigenous and other rural inhabitants who travelled to Tibu to witness the opening of negotiations.

Tensions have mounted in recent weeks as preparations for the talks were carried out, with clashes between guerilla forces and Colombian troops resulting in at least 22 people killed.

Petro, Colombia's first-ever leftist president and a former guerilla himself, has sought to give the dissidents a second chance to lay down arms after they rejected a historic peace agreement in 2016.

The 2016 deal saw about 7,000 members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) give up arms and attempt to reintegrate into civilian life, though a faction under guerrilla leader Ivan Mordisco decided to keep fighting.

RelatedIs Colombia's peace process on the brink of falling apart?
Recommended

'Fully convinced'

Petro took office last year vowing to bring "total peace" to a country battered by decades of civil conflict between the state and various left-wing guerrilla groups, right-wing paramilitaries and drug traffickers.

The EMC — which had about 3,500 members by the end of 2022 according to official figures — steadily increased its presence in territories formerly occupied by the FARC and largely abandoned by government forces.

It is said by the government to be involved in cocaine trafficking, illegal mining and attacks on Colombian troops.

EMC spokesperson Andrey Avendano, who received applause from the audience, acknowledged that the road to peace with the government will be long.

"We are fully convinced that it is through dialogue, that it is through a political solution that we are capable of resolving the different problems," he said.

Petro's government has also been negotiating since November with another group, the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas, in rotating venues between Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela.

RelatedUN chief in Colombia to support troubled peace process
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package