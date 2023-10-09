Police in one of India's most lawless states have been caught on camera throwing the body of a road accident victim into a canal, triggering outrage.

The video, which went viral on, shows three policemen in the state of Bihar carrying the bloodied victim to a bridge barrier before levering him over the edge into the waters below as bystanders looked on.

The video has garnered more than 800,000 views since being posted on Sunday.

Police in India are widely regarded ineffective, and Bihar - which has a population of more than 100 million people - is one of the country's poorest and least developed states.

Related Fresh violence rocks Indian state after missing students confirmed killed

"The body of an elderly man"

A senior police officer of Muzaffarpur district told AFP news agency his men "only threw the lower half" of the man into the water as it was badly crushed by a speeding truck and could not be salvaged.