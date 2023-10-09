China's President Xi Jinping has urged the US to "demonstrate broadmindedness" and "act with a sense of responsibility" during a meeting with a delegation of US senators led by Chuck Schumer.

"The China-US relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. How China and the US get along will determine the future of humanity," Xi told the US lawmakers on Monday.

The Schumer-led delegation is on a two-day visit to China, focusing on issues of economic competition, security, American national security, and global leadership in advanced technology, according to the senator's office.

"As two major countries, China and the US should demonstrate the broadmindedness, vision and readiness to rise to the occasion expected by the international community and act with a sense of responsibility to history, to the people and to the world," Xi told the US lawmakers, according to Hua Chunying, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry.

'More objective view'