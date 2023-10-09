Thousands of pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters held mainly peaceful gatherings, however, there were a few small clashes, at a historic French plaza and outside Israeli embassies in London and Athens, Greece.

UK's Metropolitan Police has said that Monday's events in central London have concluded with three arrests and further live arrest enquiries are underway.

Several thousand people rallied in Paris in support of Israel, marching to the Trocadero Plaza overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

The monument was lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag, with a white Star of David in the middle, in a gesture of solidarity announced by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.