A Turkish soldier, who was wounded in an explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) in northern Iraq, succumbed to his injuries, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

The explosion of the IED planted by terrorists in Türkiye’s anti-terror Operation Claw zone had severely injured Infantry Specialist Sergeant Mustafa Cakmak, the ministry said on Tuesday in a statement.

Cakmak was immediately rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last.

The ministry extended its condolences to Cakmak’s family, the Turkish Armed Forces and the entire nation.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified, but the PKK terror group has been known to be active in the region.