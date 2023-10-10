Ankara and Vienna have agreed to enhance bilateral relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We have a common will to further develop our relations," Erdogan said on Tuesday at a news conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in the capital Ankara.

The first visit from Austria at the chancellor level in 22 years is historic, Erdogan added.

Turning to the fight against terrorism, Erdogan said: "International cooperation and common will are essential in the fight against terrorism. We expect closer cooperation from Austria on this matter."

About the Ankara's EU membership process, Erdogan said it is known that Türkiye is sincere in advancing their relations together.