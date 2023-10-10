Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have discussed steps to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which recently sparked into the deadliest conflict seen in years.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Guterres also exchanged views on what could be done to deliver humanitarian assistance to innocent civilians to the region through Türkiye's mediation efforts, Türkiye's Communication Directorate said on Tuesday in a statement.

Warning that disproportionate attacks could lead the situation into further stalemate, Erdogan told Guterres that it is very important for the parties to act with restraint and avoid impulsive steps.

The UN chief said he feared the number of displaced Palestinians in Gaza would rise amid continuing Israeli attacks and Hamas rocket fire.

The situation escalated in the Gaza following a Saturday surprise attack by Palestinian group Hamas on southern Israeli settlements. Israel retaliated with massive air strikes in Gaza and placed the enclave under total blockade.

More than 1,800 people have so far been killed in the violence, including at least 830 Palestinians and 1,000 Israelis.

Israel has also cut water and electricity supply to Gaza, worsening the blockaded enclave’s already dire humanitarian situation.

Home to nearly 2.2 million people, Gaza has already been reeling under a crippling Israeli siege since 2007.