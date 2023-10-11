Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal has called for protests across the Muslim world in support of the Palestinians and for the peoples of neighbouring countries to join the fight against Israel.

"[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday," Meshaal, who currently heads Hamas's diaspora office, said in a recorded statement sent to the Reuters news agency.

Meshaal, who is based in Qatar, said the governments and peoples of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt have a bigger duty to support the Palestinians.

"Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan...This is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility," Meshaal said.

Jordan and Lebanon are home to the largest number of Palestinian refugees.