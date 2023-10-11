A French leftist party, the New Anti-Capitalist Party, is being investigated for what the France government claimed was glorifying "terror" following Hamas's unprecedented offensive against Israel, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said.

Darmanin told a TV news show prosecutors referred the case to police after the far-left NPA affirmed "its support for the Palestinians and the means of struggle they have chosen to resist".

The party's statement concluded with the word "intifada" which means uprising.

The NPA said Israel's strategy, which it said was known as the "lawnmower", consisted "of physically and regularly eliminating new generations of activists and opponents of the occupation, in an endlessly repeating cycle".

"This time, the offensive is on the side of the resistance," it said.

Darmanin said he had made "several reports" to the courts about similar incidents.

Demonstrations banned

Later, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne stressed that France will not tolerate "any anti-Semitic act or comment" in the country.

Two pro-Palestinian demonstrations due to take place in Paris on Thursday have been banned, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said.

The police ban was imposed "in view of the risk of disturbing public order".