Türkiye ready to evacuate its citizens from Israel, Palestine
"We are prepared to carry out all kinds of operations from the sea and air, if necessary," says transportation and infrastructure minister.
Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against besieged Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas against Israel. / Photo: AA
October 11, 2023

Türkiye has completed all preparations for the safe evacuation of its citizens from Israel and Palestine amid an escalation of tensions in the region, the country's transportation and infrastructure minister said.

The Foreign Ministry is working on the evacuation of Turkish citizens from Israel and Palestine, Abdulkadir Uraloglu told the media on Wednesday shortly before the AK Party group meeting in Ankara.

“We are prepared to carry out all kinds of operations from the sea and air, if necessary,” he added.

Regarding the decision of Türkiye’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) and Pegasus to stop flights to Israel, Uraloglu emphasised that this measure was taken independently by these airlines due to safety concerns in the Middle Eastern country.

These companies should not operate until safety is ensured, he said.

The minister also talked about the current security situation in the Mediterranean Sea, saying that "there is a (security) risk at ports at the moment."

“When there is a risk at ports, we also have advised Turkish-flagged ships to take decisions accordingly,” he said.

RelatedTürkiye's Erdogan rebukes Israel's disproportionate attacks on Gaza

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas against Israel.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

