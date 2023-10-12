WORLD
Pakistan's Rizwan dedicates cricket win to 'brothers and sisters' in Gaza
Mohammad Rizwan scored 131 not out, in Pakistan's record-winning chase of a daunting 345-run target to defeat Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup, potentially putting him at odds with host India, which has expressed support for Israel.
Rizwan scored 131 not out, and, in the company of opener Abdullah Shafique [113], setting the platform for Pakistan's record-winning chase of a daunting 345-run target. / Photo: AFP
October 12, 2023

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan has dedicated his team's epic Cricket World Cup victory against Sri Lanka to "our brothers and sisters in Gaza", potentially putting him at odds with support for Israel expressed by the government of host nation India.

"This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win," Rizwan, 31, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

"Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier," added the batsman, who has 1.6 million followers on the social media platform.

His post had garnered nearly 11 million views by Wednesday.

Rizwan scored 131 not out, and, in the company of opener Abdullah Shafique [113], set the platform for Pakistan's record-winning chase of a daunting 345-run target to defeat Sri Lanka at Hyderabad on Tuesday.

India's government has joined ranks with many Western nations to condemn the attacks launched by Palestine's resistance groups, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the country stands "in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour".

Under Arab pressure, India kept its distance from Israel for decades but under right-wing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New Delhi has deepened its political, economic and defence ties with Tel Aviv.

No politics on field

The International Cricket Council [ICC] has previously ruled against players making political statements, although away from the field of play, they are free to use their own media platforms.

In 2014, the global governing body banned England all-rounder Moeen Ali from wearing wristbands saying "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine".

And in 2019, India's MS Dhoni was ordered by the ICC to remove gloves with a controversial dagger logo in a World Cup game against Australia.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their next game in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
