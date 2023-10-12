Thursday, October 12, 2023

1850GMT — US military officials displayed what they said were pieces of Iranian drones recovered in Ukraine to UN member states as evidence, according to the Pentagon, of growing ties between Iran and Russia.

The US mission to the UN said representatives from more than 40 countries attended the event, where Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officials said the debris included parts of Iranian Shahed-101, Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones found in Ukraine.

Tehran has denied Western accusations that it is supplying Russia with large quantities of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) , some armed, to use in its military offensive against Ukraine.

DIA officials previously showed pieces of what they said were Iranian drones recovered in Ukraine in Washington in August.

This time, they displayed the shells of two "Shahed-131s," one they said was used in Ukraine in Autumn 2022 and the other found in Iraq in 2021.

"Iran lies and we want to push back on Russian war in Ukraine," said a DIA analyst.

1715 GMT — Pentagon's 'FrankenSAM' program cobbles together air defence weapons for Ukraine

The Pentagon calls it FrankenSAM — a project that cobbles together air defence weapons for Ukraine from an array of parts from around the world.

But now, as congressional gridlock delays funding for the war in Ukraine, the Frankenstein-like program for surface-to-air missiles has become more of a life saver and a reliable way to get working weapons to the battlefield now.

The rapid delivery of the systems comes as Ukraine tries toward off Russian airstrikes and make as many gains as possible before troops are slowed down by weather.

A senior US defence official said that the US has been able to improvise and build a new missile launcher from radars and other parts contributed by allies and partners. The system will be able to launch AIM-9M Sidewinder missiles, which the US announced it will send to Ukraine in the latest aid package.

At the same time, US engineers have been able to work with Ukraine to modify a Soviet-era Buk air defence launcher so that it can fire RIM-7 missiles, which the US has in large quantities.

Both of those systems, the official said, are moving to Ukraine this fall, in an effort to meet critical air defence needs as it struggles to retake territory the Russians have seized and gain a solid battlefield footing as the muddy season hits ahead of the winter freeze.

Ukraine hails 'important decision' to exclude Russian Olympic body.

The International Olympic Committee suspended Russia's national Olympic body with "immediate effect" for violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine's membership by recognising illegally annexed territories.

1500 GMT — Russian Olympic Committee suspended by IOC over Ukraine move

The International Olympic Committee suspended Russia's national Olympic body with "immediate effect" for violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine's membership.

"The Russian Olympic Committee is no longer entitled to operate as a National Olympic Committee, as defined in the Olympic Charter, and cannot receive any funding from the Olympic movement," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said after the opening day of an executive board meeting in Mumbai.

But Adams stressed nothing in Thursday's announcement had changed the IOC's position on Russian athletes wishing to compete under a neutral flag at next year's Paris Olympics.

Adams said the suspension had followed the "unilateral decision" taken by the Russian Olympic Committee on October 5 to include, as its members, the regional sports organisations which are under the authority of Ukraine's NOC, namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

That move, he added, "violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognised by the International Olympic Committee in accordance with the Olympic Charter".

1145 GMT — Death toll from Hroza missile strike rises to 59: Ukraine

The death toll from a missile strike on the village of Hroza in northeastern Ukraine has risen to 59 after police finished identifying the victims, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Ukraine said a Russian missile hit a cafe in the village in the Kharkiv region last week as people gathered to mourn a fallen Ukrainian soldier.

Moscow denies targeting civilians, a position it repeated in response to a question at a Kremlin briefing about the strike on Hroza.

"The Russians killed 59 people with a direct hit with an Iskander (missile) on the village of Hroza," Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

"All victims are local residents. They were pensioners, medics, farmers, teachers, entrepreneurs. All were civilians. Entire families of several generations died."

1130 GMT — Romania finds drone crater after Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure

Romanian authorities said they found a crater from a suspected drone that may have exploded on impact on its territory near the border with Ukraine, reviving concerns about possible spillover of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine onto a NATO member country.

The pre-dawn discovery of the crater three kilometres west of the village of Plauru, which sits across the Danube River from the Ukrainian port of Izmail, was made after the Romanian Defence Ministry said it detected a series of drones heading towards Ukrainian river ports.