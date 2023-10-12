WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli settlers gun down Palestinian father-son in occupied West Bank
Residents said armed settlers have rampaged through villages and hurled stones at passing Palestinian cars after the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel.
Israeli settlers gun down Palestinian father-son in occupied West Bank
Israeli border police near Nablus in Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
October 12, 2023

Two Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank when Israeli settlers sprayed bullets at a funeral for three Palestinians who had been killed in a settler attack the day before, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

Footage showed Jewish settlers in their cars swerving into the funeral procession and cutting off the road to the village of Qusra, south of Nablus, before stopping and opening fire.

Health authorities identified the two men killed as a father and son: 62-year-old Ibrahim al Wadi, a local official in the Fatah party, and 25-year-old Ahmed al Wadi, an off-duty Palestinian security officer.

Residents near the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus and north of Ramallah reported that armed settlers have rampaged through villages and hurled stones at passing Palestinian cars since the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday.

RelatedNATO urges Israel to show 'proportionality' in Gaza strikes

Israeli army raids Jenin

Separately, the Israeli army on Thursday raided the city of Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank.

“A large Israeli military force entered the city of Jenin from several points,” witnesses told the Anadolu news agency.

Palestinian youth tried to prevent the raid, however, the Israeli Army responded with live and rubber bullets, witnesses added.

Recommended

The Israeli forces detained Khaled al Hajj, a Hamas member, before leaving the city.

One person was injured during the raid, according to information received from the Ibn Sina hospital in the region.

RelatedIsrael's 'collective punishment' in Gaza amounts to war crimes: UN experts

'Do not travel'

The US on Wednesday raised the travel warning for Israel and the West Bank to Level 3, urging its citizens to reconsider travelling to those places.

“Updated given the current security situation including increased travel restrictions for U.S. government employees,” a State Department statement said.

“Violence can occur in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza without warning. There has been a marked increase in demonstrations throughout Israel, some with little or no warning,” the statement said.

“The Travel Advisory for Gaza remains Level 4 – Do Not Travel,” it added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package