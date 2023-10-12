Two Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank when Israeli settlers sprayed bullets at a funeral for three Palestinians who had been killed in a settler attack the day before, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

Footage showed Jewish settlers in their cars swerving into the funeral procession and cutting off the road to the village of Qusra, south of Nablus, before stopping and opening fire.

Health authorities identified the two men killed as a father and son: 62-year-old Ibrahim al Wadi, a local official in the Fatah party, and 25-year-old Ahmed al Wadi, an off-duty Palestinian security officer.

Residents near the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus and north of Ramallah reported that armed settlers have rampaged through villages and hurled stones at passing Palestinian cars since the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday.

Israeli army raids Jenin

Separately, the Israeli army on Thursday raided the city of Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank.

“A large Israeli military force entered the city of Jenin from several points,” witnesses told the Anadolu news agency.

Palestinian youth tried to prevent the raid, however, the Israeli Army responded with live and rubber bullets, witnesses added.