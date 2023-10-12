The Israeli army has said it was preparing for a ground assault on Hamas in Palestine's Gaza but that the country's political leaders had not yet taken a decision.

It said on Thursday the military's campaign against the Hamas fighters was also aimed at "taking out" the group's senior leadership including top government officials.

"We are waiting to see what our political leadership decides about a potential ground" incursion, army spokesperson Richard Hecht told journalists.

"This has not been decided yet... But we are preparing for a ground manoeuvre if it is decided."

Israel's assault is targeting senior leaders of Hamas, Hecht said, including the group's chief in besieged Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

"We are preparing ourselves for the next stages of war... to prepare for multiple operative contingency plans," Hecht said.

He said the possible operation "could be from the air, it could be combined from the sea (and) air".

'Complete siege'

In a separate briefing to reporters, chief military spokesperson Daniel Hagari reiterated the army's plans against the Hamas.

"We are crushing Hamas' ability to function as sovereign," Hagari said.

"It is already failing to run Gaza in some areas," he continued, adding that they would continue to target the group until it is no longer able to rule "in all of Gaza".