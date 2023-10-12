Like clockwork, every 30 seconds Israeli artillery goes into action against a barely visible target somewhere in Palestine's Gaza.

In a statement on Thursday, the army said it has bombarded Gaza with approximately 6,000 munitions containing a total of 4,000 tonnes of explosives since Saturday when it began striking Hamas targets.

Troops have deployed 150 mm artillery guns in fields along the border with Gaza, placing them a few metres apart, near the towns of Netivot and Sderot which were overrun by Hamas in their weekend onslaught.

Each time a salvo is fired, the ground shakes and a deafening noise fills the air.

On the front lines near the Gaza border, Netivot and Sderot are used to being targeted by rockets fired from Gaza, a tiny, densely populated enclave that is home to 2.4 million people.

The army has set up roadblocks to stop infiltration by Palestinian fighters into southern Israel.

In the skies above, Apache helicopter gunships fly at low altitude, before briefly breaching the airspace of Gaza.

Massive build-up