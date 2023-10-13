Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a final plea to vote in favour of recognising Indigenous people in the constitution in a referendum on Saturday, as opinion polls show the vote is set to fail.

Australians have to vote 'Yes' or 'No' to a question asking whether they agree to alter the 122-year-old constitution to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people, and create an Indigenous body, called the Voice to Parliament, that can provide advice to the government on Indigenous issues.

About 5 million Australians have already voted at early polling centres, overseas and through postal votes.

The latest opinion poll released on Thursday predicted the 'No' camp sweeping the polls with a lead of 56 percent over the 'Yes' vote that's at 38 percent, with some 6 percent undecided.

"Kindness costs nothing," Albanese said in a speech during a news conference from Adelaide on Friday.

"This is a time where Australians have that opportunity to show the generosity of spirit that I see in the Australian character where at the worst of times we always see the best of the Australian character," he said.