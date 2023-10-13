Türkiye has condemned a decision taken by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) over a jailed businessman.

PACE, on Thursday, voted to impose sanctions on Türkiye, demanding the release of Osman Kavala, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for attempting to overthrow the country’s government during protests almost a decade ago. Those protests later spread nationwide and left eight protesters and a police officer dead.

“The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) committed a historical mistake by adopting the recommendation and resolution regarding Türkiye on October 12, 2023,” said Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry in a statement released on Friday.