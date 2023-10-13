TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PACE threats over Osman Kavala a historical mistake: Türkiye
Decision taken by the Council of Europe’s advisory body also carries the threat that unless the jailed businessman is released by January 1, the credentials of the Turkish delegation at the Council’s Parliamentary Assembly may not be renewed.
PACE threats over Osman Kavala a historical mistake: Türkiye
A general view of the Spring Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg, France. / Photo: AA
October 13, 2023

Türkiye has condemned a decision taken by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) over a jailed businessman.

PACE, on Thursday, voted to impose sanctions on Türkiye, demanding the release of Osman Kavala, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for attempting to overthrow the country’s government during protests almost a decade ago. Those protests later spread nationwide and left eight protesters and a police officer dead.

RelatedTürkiye lambasts Germany's attempt to interfere in independent judiciary

“The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) committed a historical mistake by adopting the recommendation and resolution regarding Türkiye on October 12, 2023,” said Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry in a statement released on Friday.

Recommended

“With this initiative, PACE is instrumentalising judicial processes for politics, and attempting to close the channels of dialogue. This is against the democratic values that constitute the reason for the existence of the PACE,” the ministry said.

PACE's decision also carries another threat that unless Kavala is released by January 1, 2024, the Turkish delegation at the Council may face non-renewal of their credentials. “This irresponsibility of the PACE aimed at gaining visibility, will be remembered with remorse in the future,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, criticising the decision.

PACE also called for sanctions against judges and prosecutors in Kavala’s trial.

“Türkiye, which is a founding member of the Council of Europe, regrets that the organisation’s advisory body PACE has moved far away from its objectives and values,” the ministry said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul