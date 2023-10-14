TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Gaza needs urgent access to humanitarian aid: Turkish FM, Egyptian president
As Israel cuts off electricity, food and water to Palestine's Gaza and orders evacuations for an anticipated ground attack, Türkiye and Egypt call for end to collective punishment of Gaza residents.
Gaza needs urgent access to humanitarian aid: Turkish FM, Egyptian president
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el Sisi, both underlining the importance of preventing collective punishment for the people of Gaza. / Photo: AA
October 14, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi have reiterated calls for safe and urgent access to humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine's Gaza.

During a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Saturday, Fidan and Sisi also stressed the importance of preventing collective punishment for the people of Gaza such as “siege, famine or displacement,” Egypt's Presidency said.

Fidan and Sisi “reached a consensus on the extreme danger of the current situation and its threat to the stability and security of the region, which requires intensifying international efforts to immediately end the violence, restore calm,” it added.

They also discussed the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Egypt, and the Egyptian President expressed his satisfaction with the developments seen in bilateral relations within the framework of mutual respect and common interests.

Sisi drew attention to the importance of continuing to work to improve the relations between the two countries and take them to a new level in the future, to continue mutual steps to activate various bilateral cooperation mechanisms and to achieve concrete progress.

RelatedThird Turkish plane arrives in Egypt with humanitarian aid for Gaza

Türkiye-Egypt relations

In a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry later on Saturday, Fidan said that the relations between Türkiye and Egypt “have entered a brand new era in which we turn our horizons to the future and focus on cooperation.”

Recommended

“Reviving the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council is on our agenda. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, energy, aviation, tourism, culture, education, communication, and defence industry,” he said.

Fidan said that the bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Egypt reached almost $10 billion last year, adding the new target for the next five years is $15 billion.

The Turkish foreign minister is on a two-day official visit to Cairo at the invitation of Shoukry, during which he also met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who came to Egypt to address the current Mideast crisis.

His visit comes as hostilities between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel have entered their second week, with embattled Gaza bordering northeast Egypt facing Israeli airstrikes, a cutoff of basic utilities, and an order for over 1 million residents to evacuate their homes in the north and go to the south.

Türkiye has so far sent three planes with humanitarian relief to an Egyptian airport in the hope of sending them to neighbouring Gaza.

RelatedTurkish FM Fidan holds several talks over Israel-Palestine clash
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan hails country's defence industry, vows to protect Silvan Epigraph
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year