At least 28 bodies have been recovered from the Congo River, while dozens more people were reported missing after a boat sank in northwest of the DRC, provincial authorities said.

"Dozens of people are still missing and the search is continuing," Chrispin Mputu, interior minister for the Equateur province, told AFP, confirming the death toll on Sunday.

The total number of passengers had not yet been established with the official list having "disappeared", Mputu said in a telephone interview.

One civil society organisation put the toll much higher.

"Our teams counted up to 49 bodies yesterday, and this morning, another was recovered from the water, bringing the toll to 50 dead," Joseph Boyoko Lokondo, a leader of the organisation "Generation consiente ("Conscious Generation"), told AFP.

"Up to now, around 100 people are reported missing," he said, adding that "between 20 to 30 survivors (were) still at the port, they have lost everything".