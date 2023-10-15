WORLD
2 MIN READ
President Aliyev says he fulfilled Azerbaijani 'dream' in Karabakh
Calling his country's flag flying in Karabakh as "historic", Aliyev says taking control of the region from Armenian separatists has been his "number one aim".
President Aliyev says he fulfilled Azerbaijani 'dream' in Karabakh
Aliyev said he had longed to take control of Karabakh since acceding to power exactly 20 years ago, succeeding his father Heydar Aliyev. / Photo: AA
October 15, 2023

Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev has said he achieved a decades-long "Azerbaijani dream" by retaking Karabakh from Armenian separatists, as he raised his country's flag in the region's main city.

Dressed in military attire, the longtime leader flew the blue-red-green flag in Khankendi on Sunday, cementing Baku's conquest after last month's offensive.

It was the first time Aliyev had set foot in the city since it fell to Armenian separatists in the 1990s.

"We achieved what we wanted. We fulfilled the dream the Azerbaijani people have lived with for decades," Aliyev said in a victory speech, adding that his country "waited 20 years" to see Azerbaijani rule in Karabakh.

"This victory will stay in our history forever," he said triumphantly.

RelatedParadise regained: Azerbaijanis who fled Karabakh longing to return home

End of decades-long conflict

Recommended

Baku published images of the longtime leader in military attire on his knees, kissing the Azerbaijani flag before it was raised on a flagpole.

It said he also visited a reservoir and an ancient fortress, as well as other towns.

"Twenty years ago, when I began to fulfil my official duties as president, I set myself a number-one task," Aliyev said.

"So that on all territories, on all lands, in all towns and villages that at the time were under occupation, the Azerbaijani flag would fly."

Azerbaijan regained full control over its territory of Karabakh last month after taking counter-terrorism actions in the area, which resulted in the surrender of illegal armed groups, ending a decades-long conflict.

Authorities have repeatedly said that they will protect the rights and ensure the security of the Armenian residents in Karabakh, in accordance with Azerbaijan's law.

RelatedUN finds no civilian violence in Azerbaijan's Karabakh as operation ends
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package