Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev has said he achieved a decades-long "Azerbaijani dream" by retaking Karabakh from Armenian separatists, as he raised his country's flag in the region's main city.

Dressed in military attire, the longtime leader flew the blue-red-green flag in Khankendi on Sunday, cementing Baku's conquest after last month's offensive.

It was the first time Aliyev had set foot in the city since it fell to Armenian separatists in the 1990s.

"We achieved what we wanted. We fulfilled the dream the Azerbaijani people have lived with for decades," Aliyev said in a victory speech, adding that his country "waited 20 years" to see Azerbaijani rule in Karabakh.

"This victory will stay in our history forever," he said triumphantly.

Related Paradise regained: Azerbaijanis who fled Karabakh longing to return home

End of decades-long conflict