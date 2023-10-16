A convicted ringleader of the terrorist group Daesh was sentenced in Türkiye to over 17 years behind bars.

Istanbul 23rd Heavy Penal Court on Monday sentenced Bashar Khattab Ghazal al Sumaidai, codenamed Abu Zeid/Master Zeid, 17 1/2 years in prison for establishing and managing an armed terrorist group.

Al Sumaidai, who attended the hearing through closed-circuit video, claimed that he had worked as an assistant engineer in Iraq and that when Daesh took control of the city of Mosul in 2014, he was not aligned with the terror group.

During the trial, the court rebuffed his plea for his release and acquittal and instead handed him the lengthy sentence.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month announced Sumaidai's arrest by Turkish intelligence and the Istanbul police, calling him "one of the senior executives of the Daesh terrorist group."