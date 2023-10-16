A gunman fatally shot two Swedes in Brussels late Monday, prompting authorities to halt a Sweden-Belgium football match nearby and place the capital on its highest terror alert level. The gunman remained at large.

The killings happened some 5 kilometres from a stadium where over 35,000 fans were watching a Belgium-Sweden football match, Belgium's anti-terror centre said. The match was suspended halfway through.

“The population needs to be actively vigilant and avoid any unnecessary travel,” anti-terror centre spokeswoman Laura Demullier said, adding that the top priority for authorities was to get the thousands of fans safely out of the King Baudouin Stadium.

The centre also said that the terror alert for the rest of the country was raised to its second-highest level. Raising the terror level in the capital to the top 4 rating means that a “threat is extremely serious.” It previously stood at 2, which means the threat was average.

“I have just offered my sincere condolences to @SwedishPM following tonight’s harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels," De Croo said. He added on X, formerly known as Twitter, “As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one.”

'Horrible shooting'