Tuesday, October 17, 2023

1352 GMT — The European Parliament backed giving an extra $52.87 billion in European Union money over the next four years to help rebuild a Ukraine shattered by Russia's attack.

The proposal, advanced by the European Commission in June, would see a mix of grants and loans go to Ukraine as a line in the bloc's long-term 2024-2027 budget.

It was adopted by 512 MEPs (members of the European Parliament), with 45 voting against and 63 abstaining.

The result means negotiations can now start with EU member states on the final details of the Ukraine Facility, which would go some way to help Ukraine plug gaps in its finances.

More updates: 👇

1303 GMT — Russian shelling wounds six in South Ukraine

Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson wounded at least six people, after Moscow said it had shot down drones headed for annexed Crimea at night.

The attacks came as Russia's offensive dragged on for almost 20 months with Kiev waging a counteroffensive launched during the summer.

The head of Kherson, Roman Mrochko, said the southern city saw "massive" Russian shelling that wounded five people.

1210 GMT — Putin begins visit to China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing for a visit that underscores China’s support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine as well as Russian backing for China's bid to expand its economic and diplomatic influence abroad.

Putin's plane was met by an honour guard as the Russian leader began his visit which is also a show of support for Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s signature “Belt and Road” initiative to build infrastructure and expand China’s overseas influence.

In an interview to Chinese state media, Putin praised the massive but loosely linked BRI projects.

"Yes, we see that some people consider it an attempt by the People’s Republic of China to put someone under its thumb, but we see otherwise.

We just see a desire for cooperation," he told state broadcaster CCTV, according to a transcript released by the Kremlin.

11:54 GMT — Romanian Black Sea port shipped 10.5M T Ukrainian grain Jan-Sept

Ukraine shipped 10.5 million metric tonnes of grains through the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta in the first nine months of the year, the port authority told Reuters.

Constanta Port data, which does not include volumes handled through smaller Romanian Danube ports such as Galati, showed that 9.2 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain left the port in the first eight months.