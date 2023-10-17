Police in Belgium have shot dead a suspected extremist accused of killing two Swedish football fans in a brazen shooting on a Brussels street before disappearing into the night.

Hours after a manhunt began in the Belgian capital, Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden told broadcaster VRT on Tuesday: “We have the good news that we found the individual.”

She said that the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

The federal prosecutor’s office was more cautious, saying in a text message to The Associated Press: “There are strong presumptions but no certainties” that the man was the shooter.

He was shot by police in the Schaerbeek neighbourhood where the rampage had taken place.

Amateur videos posted on social media of Monday’s attack showed a man wearing an orange fluorescent vest pulling up on a scooter, take out a large weapon and open fire on passersby before chasing them into a building to gun them down.

“Last night, three people left for what was supposed to be a wonderful soccer party. Two of them lost their lives in a brutal terrorist attack,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said at a news conference just before dawn. “Their lives were cut short in full flight, cut down by extreme brutality.”

De Croo said his thoughts were with the victims’ families and that he had sent his condolences to the Swedish prime minister.

