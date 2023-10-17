The Israeli army has detained 55 Palestinians, including several parliamentarians, most notably Parliament Speaker Aziz Dweik, during raids across the occupied West Bank, a known rights group confirmed.

Amani Sarahneh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoners Society, told Anadolu news agency that the Israeli arrests included senior figures from the Hamas group and former Palestinian parliamentarians, including Speaker Aziz Dweik.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the arrests.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, approximately 6,000 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli jails.

Eleven days into the conflict with Palestinian group Hamas, Israel's bombardment and blockade of Gaza has continued, with over one million people displaced – almost half of Gaza's total population, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).