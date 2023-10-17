Türkiye's governing AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik has criticised countries that consistently emphasise "Israel's right to self-defence" while remaining silent about the "right to life" of women and children in Gaza.

In a recent statement he made on X on Tuesday, Celik, who is also Vice-Chairman of AK Party, strongly condemned the ongoing violence in the region and labelled the silence on Palestinian suffering in Gaza as "a crime against humanity."

"The right to self-defence of any country cannot equate to targeting an entire population and innocent civilians," Celik stated, calling the concept of collective punishment for the people of Gaza "a crime."

'End inhumane bombings, ongoing siege in Gaza'

The spokesperson also highlighted the devastating impact of a ground operation in Gaza, warning that it could result in a humanitarian catastrophe and significant loss of life, particularly among innocent children and women and calling for immediate action to end the inhumane bombings and the ongoing siege in Gaza.

He criticised those who seem more interested in power dynamics in the region than in advocating for peace and a fair solution, accusing them of "making innocent women and children the victims of their dirty power games."

He pointed out that engaging in military posturing and threatening statements risks escalating conflicts rather than resolving them. "The losers in power and proxy wars are always the innocent.