TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Silence on Gaza crime against humanity: Erdogan's aide
Omer Celik criticised countries that prioritise "Israel's right to self-defence" while ignoring the "right to life" of women and children in Gaza, calling for immediate action to end the bombings and the ongoing siege.
Silence on Gaza crime against humanity: Erdogan's aide
The Justice and Development (AK) Party's Spokesperson Omer Celik holds a press conference regarding the agenda in Ankara, Türkiye. / Photo: AA
October 17, 2023

Türkiye's governing AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik has criticised countries that consistently emphasise "Israel's right to self-defence" while remaining silent about the "right to life" of women and children in Gaza.

In a recent statement he made on X on Tuesday, Celik, who is also Vice-Chairman of AK Party, strongly condemned the ongoing violence in the region and labelled the silence on Palestinian suffering in Gaza as "a crime against humanity."

"The right to self-defence of any country cannot equate to targeting an entire population and innocent civilians," Celik stated, calling the concept of collective punishment for the people of Gaza "a crime."

'End inhumane bombings, ongoing siege in Gaza'

The spokesperson also highlighted the devastating impact of a ground operation in Gaza, warning that it could result in a humanitarian catastrophe and significant loss of life, particularly among innocent children and women and calling for immediate action to end the inhumane bombings and the ongoing siege in Gaza.

He criticised those who seem more interested in power dynamics in the region than in advocating for peace and a fair solution, accusing them of "making innocent women and children the victims of their dirty power games."

He pointed out that engaging in military posturing and threatening statements risks escalating conflicts rather than resolving them. "The losers in power and proxy wars are always the innocent.

Recommended

"Today, standing in the right place is measured by advocating for a peaceful and fair solution," the spokesperson said. Urging the inhumane bombings and the siege against Gazans to end, he called on everyone to contribute to a just peace and solution.

"Sending aircraft carriers and warships to the region and making threatening statements daily does not imply taking responsibility for peace; it incites new conflicts," he added, criticising the US and the UK for such moves.

Celik's statements reflect growing concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and his call for international action to address the ongoing conflict in the region.

Türkiye has actively participated in discussions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and continues to advocate for peaceful resolutions and a just peace in the region.

RelatedLive blog: Just four-five days of food left in besieged Gaza — UN
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul