WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN warns Israel against 'forcible transfer' of Palestinians in Gaza
The UN human rights office says that a legal, temporary evacuation of civilians came with obligations on Israel, which appears to have made no attempt to fulfill.
UN warns Israel against 'forcible transfer' of Palestinians in Gaza
Israel has demanded that residents of north Gaza leave for the south, hoping to clear the area of civilians in preparation for a perilous urban ground assault. / Photo: AP Archive
October 17, 2023

The United Nations has warned Israel against the "forcible transfer of civilians" in Gaza, which could be in breach of international law.

The UN human rights office said on Tuesday that a legal temporary evacuation of civilians came with obligations on Israel, which, the Geneva-based agency said, it appears to have made no attempt to fulfil.

Israel has demanded that residents of north Gaza leave for the south, hoping to clear the area of civilians in preparation for a perilous urban ground assault.

"We have grave fears about the toll on civilians in the coming days. Military operations show no signs of abating," UN rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a media briefing.

"International law requires that any lawful temporary evacuation by Israel, as the occupying power, of an area on the basis of the security of the population or imperative military reasons, must be accompanied by the provision of proper accommodation for all evacuees, undertaken under satisfactory conditions of hygiene, health, safety and nutrition."

Recommended

'Completesiege'

"There appears to have been no attempt by Israel to ensure this for the 1.1 million civilians ordered to move," she added.

"We are concerned that this order combined with the imposition of a 'complete siege' on Gaza may not be considered as lawful temporary evacuation and would therefore amount to a forcible transfer of civilians -in breach of international law."

Gaza-based Hamas fighters broke through Israel's heavily fortified border on October 7.

Israel has responded with withering air strikes on Gaza and by deploying tens of thousands of troops to the border in preparation for a full-scale ground invasion.

Related'Just bizarre': Doctor working in Gaza says police harassed family in London
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package