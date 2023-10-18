Türkiye has congratulated Azerbaijan on the 32nd anniversary of the restoration of its independence.

"I convey Türkiye's greetings to my brother President Ilham Aliyev and all the Azerbaijani people on this pride day," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X on Wednesday.

The Turkish National Defence Ministry also congratulated the people of Azerbaijan.

"We will always continue to be united with our brothers and sisters with the understanding of 'One Nation, Two States'. Long live Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood!" the ministry said on X.

Numan Kurtulmus, the Turkish parliament speaker, also congratulated Azerbaijan and said Türkiye “walks shoulder to shoulder” with Azerbaijan toward its goal of Century of Türkiye.