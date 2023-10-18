US President Joe Biden, who defended Israel during his visit to Tel Aviv, has become the target of angry demonstrators who are outraged by incessant Israeli bombardment on besieged Gaza including the one on a hospital that killed nearly 500 people and wounded hundreds.

Biden, who delivered a full US backing for Israel in person during a solidarity visit to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, added to the fury visible on the streets of many countries since Israel began bombarding the tiny Palestinian enclave.

In Amman, a sign hoisted by one protester labelled Biden and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu war criminals, saying: "Partner in Crime."

"Today, the Jordanians declare that the Americans are an enemy, just as the Israeli enemy is," political activist Rania al Nimr said.

"No Zionist embassy on Arab land," demonstrators chanted in the Jordanian capital after noon prayers.

'Joe Biden, shame on you'

At the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el Hilweh in southern Lebanon, protesters set fire to a cardboard cutout of Biden's head with a rope around his neck and blood painted over his mouth.

"America is the devil, the real devil, because it supported Israel, and then all the world is blind. You don't see what happened yesterday?" said Lebanese demonstrator Mohammed Taher.

In Beirut, thousands of people gathered for a protest, waving Hezbollah, Palestinian and Lebanese flags and chanting, "Death to America".

Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine told the rally the group was "thousands of times stronger" than before and the US, Israel and "malicious Europeans" should be careful.

In Tokyo, protesters outside the US embassy chanted, "USA, shame on you" and "Joe Biden, shame on you."

Marches were held across Iran, with demonstrators carrying banners that read "Death to America" and "Death to Israel".

"Every drop of blood of Palestinians killed in this war, brings the Zionist regime [Israel] closer to its downfall," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised speech.