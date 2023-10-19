China’s President Xi Jinping has pressed for a two-state solution "to realise the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel".

Xi's comments came amid an increasing humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave where close to 3,500 people, including hundreds of children, have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardment since October 7.

Xi told Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Thursday: “The top priority is to stop the fighting as soon as possible, prevent the conflict from spreading, or even getting out of control and causing a severe humanitarian crisis.”

Madbouly met Xi in Beijing, where he was attending a two-day Belt and Road Forum which concluded on Wednesday.

“The fundamental way out of the recurring Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to implement the two-state solution, establish an independent state of Palestine, and achieve peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel,” Xi said, according to a statement released by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

Xi lauded Egypt’s “vital role in deescalating the situation” and said it “supports its effort to open a humanitarian corridor.”

“China will coordinate more with Egypt and other Arab countries to work for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question,” said Xi.