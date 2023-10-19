Several children — including toddlers — were among dozens of Palestinians killed as a fresh wave of Israeli air strikes slammed into residential buildings in besieged Gaza on the 13th day of the conflict.

State news agency Wafa quoted witnesses and medical sources to report that nine people, including seven children, were killed when fighter jets struck a house at Khan Younis in south of Gaza City.

Rescue workers were trying to reach several people reportedly trapped under the rubble.

The news spread quickly on social media, as grisly images of dead and bloodied toddlers lined up side by side on a hospital stretcher stirred outrage in Gaza and occupied West Bank.

Bandaged and caked in dust, the bodies were brought to the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis along with three other dead members of the Bakri family. Photographers swarmed the operation room as women covered their eyes and doctors wept.

“This is a massacre,” hospital director Dr. Yousef Al Akkad said, his voice choking with emotion. “Let the world see, these are just children.”

Local medics also confirmed that the children were killed in a strike and said the Bakri family was just one of many such cases.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

More than 30 other Palestinians were also killed and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza, witnesses said.

A Palestinian baby lost his life and several people were injured in an airstrike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to witnesses.