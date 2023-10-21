Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the current situation and latest developments in Gaza with Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which governs the besieged enclave.

Erdogan told Haniyeh on Saturday that Ankara is working to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and that the wounded there can be brought to Türkiye for treatment if necessary, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on X.

The country is also endeavouring for a cease-fire as soon as possible between the sides in the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Erdogan added.

He stressed that a permanent solution could not be achieved without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, the statement noted.

Erdogan further emphasised that Türkiye would continue to fight internationally for lasting peace, it added.

Constant bombardment and blockade