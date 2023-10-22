WORLD
2 MIN READ
US activates deployment of defence systems 'throughout' Mideast
US will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system and additional Patriot air defence missile system battalions to Middle East, says Pentagon.
US activates deployment of defence systems 'throughout' Mideast
In this image courtesy of DVIDS a US Air Force Airmen offloads a THAAD launcher from a C-17 Globe Master III at Nevatim Air Base, Israel, on March 1, 2019.   / Photo: AFP
October 22, 2023

The Pentagon has moved to step up its military readiness in the Middle East, ordering the activation of air defence systems "throughout" the region and alerting additional US forces that they may be deployed soon.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said in a statement on Saturday that the moves were in response to "recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East."

Austin did not say how many additional US troops would be deployed to the region.

"These steps will bolster regional deterrence efforts, increase force protection for US forces in the region, and assist in the defense of Israel," Austin said.

"I will continue to assess our force posture requirements in the region and consider deploying additional capabilities as necessary."

RelatedUS troops attacked in Syria, Iraq as anger mounts over Israel support
Recommended

US support for Israel

The move comes days after US troops were targeted in both Syria and Iraq as anger mounts across the region over Washington’s unconditional support for Israel, which is relentlessly bombarding besieged Gaza where thousands have been killed or wounded.

Since the start of Israel's war on the blockaded enclave, the US has never called for a ceasefire.

Protests have been rocking the US since the start of Israel's war on the blockaded enclave, demanding an immediate ceasefire and saying the US is complicit in the massacres Israel is carrying out against Palestinians by funding them.

RelatedBiden tries to rally Americans on Israel, Ukraine support
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package