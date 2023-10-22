Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to absolve himself of responsibility for the failure to predict the October 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The newspaper said Netanyahu is waging a campaign to place the blame on the Israeli army.

Haaretz quoted an unidentified military official who said "Netanyahu is orchestrating a campaign, collecting evidence against the army, and privately explaining why he should not be held responsible. He keeps reiterating that he did not receive the intelligence information."

The newspaper said Netanyahu appointed a spokesperson for coordinating with Israeli military correspondents just four days after the start of the war.

"Eli Feldstein previously served as a spokesperson for the West Bank Division of the army, which made him well-acquainted with military correspondents. He later became the spokesperson for the National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir," it said.

Several sources reportedly described the appointment as unusual, especially during wartime when the defense minister and chief of staff typically maintain continuous communication with military correspondents.

'Building his case'

Last Friday, the Israeli news site Walla reported that Netanyahu "actively works on building his case against the army."