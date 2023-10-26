Thursday, October 26, 2023

1910 GMT — Israel has informed mediators that it is ready to consider “a large-scale deal” that would lead to the release of a large number of Israelis held by Hamas in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

Tel Aviv “informed mediators, including Qatar and Egypt, that it is ready to consider a large-scale exchange deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza,” the public broadcaster KAN said.

“The deal includes the release of a large number of prisoners held by Hamas in Gaza,” the broadcaster said.

Hamas, in return, wants fuel to be allowed into Gaza, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and a cease-fire, KAN said.

1924 GMT — US sending nearly 900 troops to Middle East: Pentagon

Pentagon is sending 900 troops to the Middle East, spokesperson Pat Ryder has said.

"I can confirm that since our initial force posture announcement, approximately 900 troops have subsequently deployed or are in the process of deploying to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility," Ryder told reporters.

He said the US is also planning to provide the two US Iron Dome systems currently in the inventory to Israel "to help further bolster their air defense capabilities and protect citizens from rocket attacks."

1852 GMT — Only political solution can guarantee peace between Israelis, Palestinians: Greek premier

The Greek premier reiterated that only a political solution can guarantee peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and stability in the wider region, media reports said.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis repeated that Greece acknowledges the Palestinian government, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, during a telephone call with Abbas, according to the public broadcaster ERT.

He stressed Greece's longstanding support for a two-state solution and the immediate need for the steady flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

1839 GMT — Israel claims to have killed top Hamas commander in drone attack

The Israeli army has said it killed the deputy commander of Hamas intelligence unit in Gaza.

A statement said Shadi Baroud was eliminated by the army and the Shin Bet internal security service in a drone attack.

The army said Baroud was the mastermind of the Oct. 7 cross-border attack, along with Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

There was no confirmation from Hamas resistance group.

1834 GMT — Former Israeli army chief backs removing Netanyahu from office

A former Israeli army chief said that he supports the idea of dismissing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the war and appointing another premier.

Former Israeli Army Chief of Staff Dan Halutz told Army Radio that he supports having another figure to "lead the war."

"In war, we can demand an account," Halutz said, holding Netanyahu responsible for leading Israel during the past years to the current situation.

1805 GMT — Amnesty urges ceasefire to end 'unprecedented civilian suffering' in Gaza

Amnesty International made an "urgent call" for an immediate ceasefire by all parties to ensure access to life-saving aid for residents in Gaza amid an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

The head of the human rights group, Agnes Callamard, said in a statement that the world has witnessed "horror unfolding on an unimaginable scale" in the last two weeks.

She said the situation in Gaza where more than 2 million residents are struggling to survive amid a "catastrophic humanitarian crisis" and the level of civilian casualties has been unprecedented.

Callamard said serious violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes, by all parties to the conflict continue "unabated."

1754 GMT — Displaced Palestinians head back north after finding south no safer

When Israel warned civilians to leave northern Gaza, Rahma Saqallah and her family fled south. But after Israeli bombs killed her husband and three of her children, she is heading back home.

"Wherever we go, we will die," Saqallah said, as she prepared to leave the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the territory to return to Gaza with her surviving child.

She is among roughly 600,000 Palestinians UN officials have said fled south in response to Israel's warning to evacuate "for your own safety".

"They told us to leave for the south and then they killed us (here)," Saqallah said, calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "a liar".

1752 GMT — Deployment of US air defence systems in Middle East to 'further destabilise' situation in region: Russia

Washington's attempts "to monopolise the Middle East settlement," ignoring the true causes of the protracted conflict, have largely led to the current catastrophic consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The deployment of US air defence systems in the region will only further destabilise the situation, Zakharova said at a news conference in Moscow.

"What the region needs is an early de-escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and not provocations by the US in the form of supplies, deployment of the aforementioned missile systems," she said.

Zakharova argued that "such actions are in line with the American tactics of strengthening their own security ... at someone else's expense," further destabilising the situation in the Middle East and creating additional tension that may spill beyond the region.

1716 GMT —Palestine's President Abbas will 'soon' visit Moscow — Russia

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will soon visit Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"I can say that soon he will make an official visit to Moscow, there will be talks with Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin)," Bogdanov said at the Imperial Orthodox Palestinian Society in Moscow.

1724 GMT — Hamas names over 7,000 people it says killed in war with Israel

The Gaza-based Health Ministry releases 'list of martyrs' of 6,747 people, including 2,665 children, says 529 unidentified victims not included.

Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said the actual number of "martyrs" is hundreds higher than in the list published in response to scepticism of Washington and Tel Aviv.

1651 GMT — Israel is not interested in expanding war - Defense Minister

Israel is ready for any development in the north, but not interested in expanding war, determined to get all hostages back from Gaza, said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Israeli ground operation in Gaza will begin when conditions are ready, reiterated Gallant.

"The security establishment is preparing for the next steps in the war against Hamas," Gallant said. “It is a war for the homeland. Either we or them, and we will win."

Gallant said Israel managed in 24 hours after the outbreak of the war to return to an offensive position "with extraordinary intensity.”

"We have 1,400 civilians and soldiers killed in battles and 224 kidnapped ones as well, and I am determined to make every effort to return the kidnapped ones to their families," he added.

1642 GMT — Spain proposes int'l peace conference to find two-state solution

"We propose that an international peace conference could be held within six months so that the entire international community feels involved. And we can definitely find a two-state solution to Israel and Palestine," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said before a European Council summit in Brussels.

"Israel is already recognized by the international community and who has to be recognized is, in this case, the Palestinian people," he said, insisting the solution to the conflict involves the coexistence of two states.

Noting that Madrid is aware that the recognition would require intense debating, he said: "We want to reach an agreement, but obviously there is still a lot of work to be done."

He renewed his call for a humanitarian pause to the conflict, as well as the establishment of a permanent flow of aid to Gaza in proportion to the needs of the population.

1635 GMT — Iran demands US halt 'genocide' in Gaza in UN General Assembly address

"US should stop supporting genocide in Gaza and Palestine," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian demanded in a UN General Assembly emergency session address on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He said Iran does not welcome a widening war in the region but he offered a warning.

"I say frankly to the American statesmen now managing the genocide in Palestine, we do not welcome to expansion of the war in the region,” he said. "If the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire. It is our home and West Asia is our region.”

The Iranian diplomat also said the displacement of the Palestinians in Gaza must be stopped immediately and Gaza is currently waiting for urgent and vital humanitarian aid.

He voiced Iranian support for Hamas, saying the Palestinian resistance group is fighting Israeli "occupation" and has a legitimate right.

He said Iran can work alongside Qatar and Türkiye to help release hostages held by Hamas and free 6,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

1605 GMT — Irish MEPs demand ceasefire in Gaza

Irish members of the European Parliament demanded a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing Mideast conflict.

MEP Mick Wallace shared a joint statement on X ahead of an EU Council leaders summit.

The group of MEPs urged the Council "to call for an immediate ceasefire, as well as urgent efforts to meet the humanitarian needs of people in Gaza." They also stressed the "universal applicability of international humanitarian law," and said it binds all parties in all conflicts.

"Indiscriminate warfare resulting in the killing of civilians cannot be justified," they wrote. "Calling for anything less than an immediate ceasefire would depart from EU's responsibility to uphold international law, to protect human life, and to secure peace."

1600 GMT — Hamas ready to swap hostages with Palestinian prisoners — Iran

Iran's foreign minister has said Hamas is ready to release civilian prisoners to Tehran, world should support the release of 6,000 Palestinian prisoners.

1559 GMT — Top UN aid official calls for protection of civilians as Israel pounds Gaza

"Israeli military continues to notify people in Gaza City that those who stay in their homes will put themselves in danger," Lynn Hastings, UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.

"For people who can’t evacuate – because they have nowhere to go or are unable to move – advance warnings make no difference," she said.

"When the evacuation routes are bombed, when people north as well as south are caught up in hostilities, when the essentials for survival are lacking, and when there are no assurances for return, people are left with nothing but impossible choices,” Hastings added.

"Nowhere is safe in Gaza." She went on to say: "In some cases, the notification urges people to go to a humanitarian area in Al Mawasi (in southern Gaza)."

1558 GMT — 3,000 children in Gaza killed by Israel: Palestine's UN envoy

"I repeat, 3,000 children, innocent children, angels killed in Gaza during the last three weeks," Riyad Mansour said in an emotional address to an emergency UN General Assembly session on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"There is no time to mourn, more death is on the way," Mansour warned.

Mansour said 7,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza, saying that fully 70 percent of all those killed are women and children.

"Is this the war some of you are defending? These are crimes. This is barbarism. If you don’t stop it for all those who were killed, stop it for all those whose lives we can still save," he implored.

1511 GMT — Head of UN agency for Palestinians calls for ceasefire in Gaza

The residents of Gaza need a ceasefire now to ensure their continued survival from a siege that has deprived them of the bare necessities of life, said the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA.

Philippe Lazzarini, the agency’s commissioner-general, also condemned the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, which have been going on for 20 days, and the dire situation they have led to.

Writing in Britain’s The Guardian on Thursday, Lazarini said, "An immediate humanitarian ceasefire must be enacted to allow safe, continuous and unrestricted access to fuel, medicine, water and food in the Gaza Strip," referring to the siege Israel has imposed on the enclave for weeks now, cutting off water, electricity, and humanitarian and medical supplies.

He added: "For more than two weeks now, unbearable images of human tragedy have come out of Gaza. History will ask why the world did not have the courage to act decisively and stop this hell on Earth."

He explained: “Gaza has been described over the last 15 years as a large open-air prison, with an air, sea and land blockade choking 2.2 million people within 365 sq km. Today, this prison is becoming the graveyard of a population trapped between war, siege and deprivation.”

1504 GMT — Diseases haunt displaced Palestinians amid Israeli bombardment

Displaced Palestinians in Gaza are showing signs of disease caused by overcrowding and poor sanitation amid Israeli airstrikes and blockade on the seaside enclave.

“We sleep on the ground in hospitals. There is no aid or medicine,” Nadine Abdul Latif, 12, said.

“Patients are sleeping on the ground side by side with the martyrs, who are left on the ground,” she added. She said the aid sent to them to alleviate their suffering is not enough for anything.

“All kinds of diseases have spread among us, such as flu and smallpox.”

1500 GMT — Hamas representatives meet with Russian officials in Moscow

A delegation from Hamas visited Moscow for talks on the release of foreign hostages including Russian citizens that the group is currently holding in Gaza, Russian news agencies reported, citing the foreign ministry.

Senior Hamas member Abu Marzouk was among those attending the talks, TASS reported.

"Contacts were held with him in continuation of the Russian line on the immediate release of foreign hostages in Gaza.

Issues related to ensuring the evacuation of Russian and other foreign citizens from the territory of the Palestinian enclave were also discussed," TASS said.

1453 GMT — UN General Assembly president rejects Israel's 'indiscriminate targeting' of Palestinians

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis denounced attacks by Hamas on Israel but condemned the "indiscriminate" attacks by Israel against Palestinians.

Francis said Hamas' attacks were "shocking" and "has no place in our world," in opening remarks to the Assembly’s emergency session on the conflict.

"Similarly, I condemn and reject the indiscriminate targeting of innocent civilians in Gaza, and the scale of destruction of critical infrastructure by Israel," he said.

"The ceaseless bombardment of Gaza by Israel and its consequences are deeply alarming." He noted that the right of self-defense of Israel does not and cannot lawfully give it a license to "undertake indiscriminate and disproportionate reprisal."

1451 GMT — Germany voices support for Israel, warns Iran not to intervene in conflict

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on EU member states to demonstrate solidarity with Israel and warned Iran not to intervene in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Today it’s about making it clear together (as EU members) that we support Israel in defending its own country against the terrible attacks by Hamas,” Scholz told reporters in Brussels ahead of a summit of EU leaders.

Scholz refrained from joining international calls for an immediate ceasefire and reaffirmed Germany’s unconditional support for Israel.

He also warned regional actors against taking steps which could trigger a wider conflict in the Middle East.

“Therefore, it should not happen that Hezbollah enters the war in the north with its own activities or that Iran and its proxies try to intervene here,” he said.

1411 GMT — Israeli attacks kill 50 captives in Gaza — Hamas

The estimated number of Israeli captives killed in Gaza due to air strikes is around 50, Abu Ubaida, a spokesperson for Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, said on their Telegram account.

The spokesperson did not give any further details.

1408 GMT — EU's Borrell backs UN chief's remarks

The EU foreign policy chief has defended UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' remarks on the Israel-Palestine conflict from criticism in some quarters, saying his words had been "distorted."

"He was also clear that all civilian lives are worth the same and that IHL (international humanitarian law) applies to all, before and after 7/10." Josep Borrell said on X.

Borrell underlined that the EU "fully" supports the work of Guterres and UN staff in favour of peace and human relief in the Middle East and worldwide.

On Wednesday Guterres called for a ceasefire in the conflict, adding that Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel did not happen in a vacuum.

1350 GMT — Israeli bombing of Gaza hospital 'great tragedy': DPRK

North Korea accused Israel of bombing a hospital in Gaza and called it a "great tragedy," according to its Foreign Ministry.

It said bombing a hospital is an "unimaginable hideous war crime and unethical crime."

"Israel bombed a public health establishment which is to be protected on a top priority in peacetime or wartime under international law," it said in a statement published by state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Pyongyang accused the US and said Israel of committing criminal acts under the "undisguised patronage of the US."

1345 GMT — Lebanese battle blaze after Israel bombs border: officials

Soldiers and volunteers were battling a blaze on Lebanon's southern border caused by Israeli bombing overnight, local officials said, as Israel and Hezbollah exchange near-daily cross-border fire.

Mayor of the border village of Alma al Shaab, Jean Ghafari, said fire broke out after Israeli bombing late Wednesday. "The blaze reached the edges of the village after midnight" and is still burning, he said, adding that it "has come close to houses".