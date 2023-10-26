A draft UN Security Council resolution on the Israel-Palestine conflict proposed by the US would have completely "dashed" the two-state solution if it had passed, which is why Beijing opposed it, said China’s envoy to the UN.

Speaking at the council on Wednesday, Ambassador Zhang Jun said the proposal departed "from the spirit of previous UN resolutions and embeds the dangerous logic of clash of civilizations and the justification of war and use of force."

"If adopted, it will completely dash the prospect of the two-state solution and plunge the Palestinian and Israeli peoples into a vicious cycle of hatred and confrontation," he added, according to an official transcript of his remarks.

He added that the US side ignored fellow council members including China, Russia, the UAE, and Brazil, proposed amendments to the text, and made cosmetic changes to the draft before presenting it.

Russia, China, UAE voting against

On Wednesday, two draft resolutions separately proposed by the US and Russia on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict failed to pass the UN Security Council.