WORLD
3 MIN READ
China's Wang calls for 'stable' US ties on visit to weigh Xi summit
US and China have disagreements and need "in-depth" and "comprehensive" dialogue to reduce misunderstandings and stabilise ties, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi says, kicking off a long-anticipated visit to Washington.
China's Wang calls for 'stable' US ties on visit to weigh Xi summit
Wang tells Blinken, who paid a visit to Beijing in June, that China wanted to "reduce misunderstanding." [File] / Photo: AFP
October 27, 2023

China's top diplomat has voiced hope for more stable relations with the United States after months of turbulence as he paid a rare trip to Washington to prepare a potential visit by President Xi Jinping.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday began by meeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who told his guest that he looked forward to "constructive conversations" that will include a dinner and more formal talks.

Wang told Blinken, who paid a visit to Beijing in June, that China wanted to "reduce misunderstanding."

"We seek to expand cooperation that will benefit both sides so that we can stabilise US-China relations and return them to the track of healthy, stable and sustainable development," Wang said.

Blinken responded, "I agree with what the foreign minister said."

RelatedUS should act responsibly, show 'broadmindedness': China's Xi

APEC summit

Recommended

President Joe Biden has invited Xi to San Francisco to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation [APEC] summit, but he has also stood firm on China in the run-up, keeping up a stream of targeted sanctions and staunchly backing US allies in disputes with Beijing.

On Friday, Wang will speak at the White House with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. No meeting has been announced with Biden, but an encounter is widely expected after Xi received Blinken in Beijing.

The two sides go into APEC from different economic perspectives, with economic policy analysts saying the US has weathered challenging global conditions after the Covid-19 pandemic somewhat better than China.

US and Chinese officials held a virtual meeting on Monday on macroeconomic developments.

US officials said Taiwan and the South and East China Seas, where they accused Beijing of "destabilising and dangerous actions" against rival territorial claimants, would also be on the agenda.

Re-establishing military-to-military ties with China remains a top priority to avoid unintended conflict, they said.

RelatedUS is world's 'biggest disruptor' of peace — China
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington