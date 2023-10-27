An alliance of Myanmar ethnic rebel groups launched coordinated attacks on the military across the north of the country, rebels and media have said.

The Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), the Arakan Army and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) launched a "military operation", they said in a statement on Friday.

The operation aims to block the military's ability to send reinforcements to Shan state and target its ability to launch air strikes on the region, it said, without giving details.

The three groups — which analysts say can call on at least 15,000 fighters between them — have clashed regularly with the military since the coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's government.

A separate statement from the MNDAA said its fighters had closed the roads from the trade hub of Lashio to Chinshwehaw and Muse on the China border ahead of a "major offensive".

Exchange of fire

A rescue worker in Lashio who requested anonymity for safety reasons told AFP news agency that rebels had begun shelling the military base in the town from 4:00 am local time (2130 GMT Thursday) and that the military had responded with artillery fire.

Local media footage showed what it said was a destroyed toll gate on a road in Lashio.

Pro-military Telegram channels said the rebels were attacking 12 towns or settlements across a swathe of Shan state around 100 kilometres (62 miles) across.