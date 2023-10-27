US fighter jets have launched airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against US bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.

According to a senior US military official, the strikes were carried out on Friday near Boukamal by two F-16 fighter jets, and they struck weapons and ammunition storage areas that were connected to the IRGC.

The official said there had been Iranian-aligned militia and IRGC personnel on the base and no civilians, but the US does not have any information yet on casualties or an assessment of damage.

The official would not say how many munitions were launched by the F-16s.

A senior defence official said the sites were chosen because the IRGC stores the types of munitions there that were used in the strikes against US bases and troops.

The two officials briefed reporters after the strikes on condition of anonymity to provide details on the mission that had not yet been made public.

'The farms' and 'green belt'

Syrian opposition activists confirmed the US strikes in Syria's eastern province of Deir Ezzor.