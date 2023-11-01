A New York-based United Nations human rights official has resigned over the organisation's response to Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza, citing the US, UK and much of Europe as "wholly complicit in the horrific assault".

Craig Mokhiber, the director of the New York Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, announced his resignation in a letter shared publicly on Tuesday, in which he protested the UN's "failure" in its duty to prevent what he categorises as "genocide" of Palestinian civilians in Gaza by Israelis.

"Once again, we are seeing a genocide unfolding before our eyes, and the organization we serve appears powerless to stop it." he wrote in an October 28 letter to Volker Turk, the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The Israeli army has expanded air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless airstrikes since a surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas earlier this month.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said 8,525 people have been killed in the narrow strip of land since Israel launched its bombing campaign on October 7.

"The European, ethno-nationalist, settler colonial project in Palestine has entered its final phase, toward the expedited destruction of the last remnants of indigenous Palestinian life in Palestine."

He mentioned that the United Nations had not been successful in preventing past genocides targeting the Tutsis in Rwanda, Muslims in Bosnia, the Yazidis in Iraq, and the Rohingya in Myanmar.